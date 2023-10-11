Rappers need to stop singing; stay true to the game’ says Twish Alaga

Anuoluwapo Joshua Ogundairo professionally known as ‘Twish Alaga’ is not playing about rappers who seem to be singing now adays he said this dudes be killing the rap game Twish Alaga who is not just an amazing artist but he has gotten his accolades in the world of rap by battling the likes of Zlatan, Blaqbonez and a hot of Nigerians top rappers He is hailed in his hood as ‘Alaga’ meaning ‘Yellow Lion’; has a result of his top street credibility . In the game.

Anuoluwapo Joshua Ogundario AKA Twish Alaga was born on the 28th May, 1995. He started music as a battle rapper in Moshood Abiola Polytechnic as far back as 2013. He was known as one of the kings of rap for his amazing wordplay and sneaky bars.

Twish Alaga believes that the music industry is losing rap credibility as most rappers now sing. He says; ‘Stay true to the game guys’.

Twish Alaga officially started dropping songs after he moved to Adeyemi College of Education where he released his first ever single, ‘Apex’ in 2014. He then went to further his education in the University of Ibadan where he also pushed music career, releasing over 10 songs throughout his stay in the school working with producers like Timbun, 2Log and Lekeonthebeat. He won several awards while in the University of Ibadan such as; Artiste of the Year(200Level), he was on popular that he was the Next Rated Artiste (100 Level, Faculty of Education), Artiste of the Year has he was (400 Level, Faculty of Education), Artiste of the Year for 4 conservative years Department of Library and Archival Studies), Lyricist on the roll (300 Level Faculty of Education).

After graduating from the University of Ibadan in 2018, Twish Alaga decided to take a break from his music career, chasing business and other ventures. He is back to the music industry and has dropped multiple singles like; OTILO featuring Timbun & Toyeisawesome, WORD TO MY SOUL featuring Dwizztheman, LEMONADE featuring Dwizztheman and LEAVING YOU DEAD featuring Vyxx.



His style of rap involves a lot of story-telling

Twish Alaga acknowledges that the industry is not easy but we all need to keep pushing.

Twish Alaga tells his fans emphatically to kindly follow him on his Social media handles:

@iamtwishalaga

has he says nah one had dey wash the other make we all dey try help one another.