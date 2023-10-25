Railway initiative in South-West’ll boost economy — Prophet Alo

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

A cleric, Prophet Olu Alo, The planter, Christ Apostolic Church, CAC Adamimogo, Grace of Mercy Prayer Mountain, Worldwide, has commended the leaders in the western part of the country for their intention to jointly make railway transportation available in the states.

He said that the move will not only boost the economy of the states but importantly provide job opportunities for the youth.

Alo said these at a reception to round up the burial arrangement of Pa. Joseph Omowaye Alo, in Ido Ekiti, just as he advised President Tinubu, to ensure all political appointees do their work with a sense of commitment to achieve the goal of the administration to revamp the economy and take the country to the next level.

He advised Tinubu not to spare any minister who handles work with levity.

The cleric, who admonished Nigerians to be patient with this administration, advised the government to be a listening one and create a food depot where the government would be selling raw food to Nigerians at subsidised rate to cushion the effect of the removal of oil subsidy.

Alo as part of his ministry’s corporate social responsibility at the event, laid the foundation of a maternity hospital for the members of the community, donated a library and also commissioned a block of classrooms built for Benedicta Catholic School.

Notable personalities at the event were, Attorney-General, Ekiti State, Dayo Apata (SAN); wife of former Ogun State governor, Mrs Olufunke Daniel; former National Youth Pastor, Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Pastor Anu Ojo; Ogun State and Benin Republic Essien Regional Superintendent, Pastor Isaac Eyebiokin among others.

Meanwhile, Sophia Ajayi Regional Superintendent, Pastor Stephen Jayeoba, who delivered the sermon at the thanksgiving service held at Christ Apostolic Church, Oke Isegun, Ido District headquarters, Ido-Ekiti, spoke on the second coming of Jesus Christ and the need for everyone to be prepared.