PSG’s Dembele, Hakimi, two others suspended for offensive chants

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Paris Saint Germain quartet of Ousmane Dembele, Randal Kolo Muani, Layvin Kurzawa and Achraf Hakimi have received one-match ban for offensive chanting.

The French league (LFP) disciplinary committee made the decision to suspend the PSG players after they were filmed singing an offensive song towards the fans of Ligue 1 side Marseille.

The filming was after PSG’s 4-0 win against their rivals on 24 September.

Randal Kolo Muani and Hakimi both scored in the 4-0 win against Marseille.

On Sunday, Dembele, Muani, Kurzawa, and Hakimi apologised for their behaviour, saying they let themselves “get carried away with the euphoria” of the win.

They added: “We are well aware of the impact of our actions and our words on the public, notably the youngest who dream of watching a football match.

“In the future, we will do everything to further respect our duty to set an example.”

In a separate suspension, PSG will also have to close the Auteuil stand at Parc des Princes for one game as a result of fans aiming homophobic chants at Marseille players.

The stand closure penalty was served as a two-game punishment, but one of those is suspended.

The club described the punishment as ‘excessive’ but said there would be no appeal.

PSG added: “The club intends to continue the work it is carrying out with those committed to combating discrimination to change mentalities.”