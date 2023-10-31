Protest: Benue varsity suspends 200 – 600 level medical students for a month

By Peter Duru

Makurdi—Benue State University, BSU, Makurdi, yesterday, placed one month’s suspension of 200 to 600 level Medical Students of its College of Health Sciences.

Recall that the affected category of students had, on October 25, 2023, protested against what they claimed was lack of water and adequate hostel accommodation in the institution that the management had failed to address.

In a statement by the Registrar of the institution, Dr. Mfaga Modom, also ordered the affected students to immediately vacate their hostels at 8am and resume on Wednesday November 29, 2023.

Part of the statement read, “the Management Committee has reviewed the recent actions of 200 to 600 level Medical Students and has also carefully reviewed the reports from the Dean of Students, the Coordinator of Security and Resolutions that arose from the meeting between Management Committee and Academic Staff of the College of Health Sciences regarding the Students demonstration of Wednesday 25 October 2023.

“Management Committee also noted with dismay the recalcitrant attitude of these Medical Students before, during and after the demonstration and resolved as fallows; Management Committee will constitute an Investigative Committee to look into the remote and immediate causes of the demonstration and advise as appropriately.

“The Top Management Committee of the College of Health Sciences is hereby directed to implement the Resolutions of the Reports of the various Committees on the students’ demonstration.

“All 200 to 600 Level Medical Students of the College of Health Sciences should proceed on one month suspension with effect from 8am on Monday October 30, 2023 and should resume on Wednesday November 29, 2023.

“On resumption, each student should bring a Sworn Affidavit from a competent Court of Law attesting to be of good conduct. Each student should also come along with his/her Parent/Guardian who will sign an undertaking.

“The Benue State University Medical Students Association (BESUMSA) has been suspended with immediate effect till further notice. 200 to 600 Level Medical Students are hereby directed to vacate their hostels by 10am on Monday October 30, 2023. Academic activities of 100 Level Students of the College of Health Sciences remain uninterrupted.”