Progressive Young Women Forum appoints Kwache new President

Hon. Patience Kwache, flanked by Senator Abbo and other PYWF members

The Progressive Young Women Forum, PYWF, has announced Patience Charles Kwache as the new acting National President.

This is following the appointment of Jamila Bio – Ibrahim, the estwhile National President, as a minister by President Bola Tinubu.

The appointment was announced during the PYWF head office opening ceremony, yesterday, Wednesday, in Abuja.

Kwache who, untill her appointment, served as the National Secretary of the PYWF, was previously the Adamawa State PYWF Contact Representative.

She also worked as the Senior Special Adviser on Women and Entrepreneurship Development to Senator Elisha Abbo, the lawmaker representing Adamawa North Senatorial District.

Speaking on the sidelines to journalists at the occasion, Senator Abbo extolled the virtues of Kwache, saying that she “stands tall on competence, is reliable and a team player”.