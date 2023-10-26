Pro-Tinubu group hails Tinubu’s Supreme Court victory

President Bola Tinubu

…says Renewed Hope era has come to stay

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA-A Pro-Tinubu group, BAT Advocates, Thursday, hailed President Bola Tinubu’s Supreme Court victory.

The Director General, BAT Advocates, Comrade Raphael Odu, while speaking with journalists in Abuja over the victory of Tinubu, commended the Justices of the Supreme Court for delivering the landmark judgment, and described it as the people’s voice.

According to him, the judgment was for the interest of justice and fairness to strengthen Nigeria’s democracy, and to also give voice to the opposition no matter what in the democratic process.

He said: “Today is highly historical and memorable. We at BAT Advocates are excited and hail the landmark judgment by the highly experienced Supreme Court Judges who took their time to deliver this sensitive judgment today.

“We hail His Excellency, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for the amazing victory that has laid all litigations to rest.

“We strongly stand and support our President before, during and after the election, and today again he has been vindicated and justified by the Supreme Court after he won at the Presidential Election Petition Court, PEPC, and now he has proved all allegations beyond reasonable doubt.”

Meanwhile, he said the President will now focus on the ‘Renewed Hope’agenda that he asserted has come to stay.

“Now that the Supreme Court has laid all the litigations to rest, it is imperative to state that the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda has come to stay, and on this platform all the promises contained in the manifesto will be rolled out.

“I also want Nigerians to be rest assured that the Tinubu-led administration is their administration despite the current economic reengineering that is going on that seems harsh and hard. Soon all these challenges will be a thing of the past based on the blueprint for every sector, and the impact of this administration will be beneficial to all, and it won’t be long again”, he said.

However, he called on the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, and Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi, respectively to join hands with the President to add value to the lives of Nigerians, and counseled they jettison all grievances and move forward with their careers.