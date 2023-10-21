Principal, vice arrested for beating student to death in Zaria

Kaduna Police Command has arrested the Principal and Vice Principal of Al-Azhar School in Zaria, Kaduna State for their alleged involvement in corporal punishment, which left Marwanu Nuhu Sambo, a JSS3 student dead.

The incident happened on Friday.

According to report, Sambo was allegedly brutally beaten by the Principal, Vice Principal and prefects of the school over absenteeism from school.

A statement by the Police Command’s PPRO ASP Mansir Hassan confirmed the arrest.

Hassan stated, “Police is fully aware of the incident and we are in control of the situation.”

According to the PPRO, “Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the development. The CP has directed a full scale investigation on the matter and we will get to its root cause.”

Sambo, it was learnt, was paraded on the assembly for missing classes, and whipped over a hundred strokes of the cane.

“At the assembly, the Principal ordered that Marwanu should be given 105 strokes of cane. Thereafter, they took him to the office, removed his clothes and trousers and continued beating him with sticks on the head and back and his body.

“The Principal later handed him over to the school prefects who continued beating him with sticks until one of his teeth fell off. It was at that point that the deceased went into coma.

“But instead of rushing him to the hospital, the prefects brought him out and dumped his body in the school premises near the male toilets until the closing time..

“Cries from other students in the school who watched in trepidation reportedly attracted other teachers who rushed to the scene where they found out that the boy has given up the ghost.”

Reports said the student was rushed to a private hospital in Zaria where he was confirmed dead.

But the school management, in a statement explained the punishment carried out was not part of its policy while the officers that imposed “the irresponsible punishment did it without consultation.”

The school stated, “It is deeply saddened by the incident that lead to the death of its student and prays almighty Allah to forgive the shortcoming of the deceased, grant him jannat elfirdous as his final abode and give his family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable lost.

“Furthermore, the officers that committed this act were suspended from the school forthwith and handed over to the Nigerian Police Force for investigation and further action.

“Finally the School is closed for academic activities till further notice.”