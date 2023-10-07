Priest, two other hostages rescued, as security operatives smash insurgents’ camp in Anambra

*Guns, 9 vehicles recovered

* 3 suspects arrested

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Anambra State Police command- led Forward Operating Base (FOB), comprising military and paramilitary services, have rescued a Reverend Father and two other hostages held in insurgents’ camp at Ogbunka, Orumba South local government area of the state.

The abducted persons, including the Reverend Father, were rescued unhurt.

The coordinated operation, which was supported by the Police Rapid Response Squad, Awkuzu, led to the smaching of the insurgents’ camp and arrest of three suspected kidnappers.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga said in a statement that nine vehicles and three pump action guns were recovered during the operation.

Also recovered, according to Ikenga, were stolen camouflage uniforms, Biafra flag, several handsets, flash drives and sim cards, which he said, would aid in comprehensive investigation and prosecution.

The PPRO said: “This gang has been responsible for spate of abductions in Orumba North and South local government areas, as well as parts of Aguata local government area in recent times. The abducted victims were all kidnapped this month.

“The raid on insurgents camp followed months of diligent and painstaking intelligence gathering and investigation, which led to uncovering the criminal hideout”.

He said that the Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Aderemi Adeoye, who ordered and coordinated the operation, praised all the service personnel and the local vigilante operatives involved for their professionalism which ensured that no life was lost.

He added that Governor Chukwuma Soludo has also commended those who carried out the operation and pledged to continue to support all services involved in joint security operations across the state.