Preventable blindness occurs in 3 out of every 4 blind people in Nigeria – NOA president

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

President of Nigeria Optometric Association,NOA, Dr Chimeziri Anderson, says preventable blindness occurs in three out of every four blind people in Nigeria.

To this end, the Chief Optometrist and Community Eye Health Epidemiologist, in his public address yesterday in Abuja, to mark the 223 World Sight Day, tasked Nigerians to take proactive steps to protect and care for our vision.

Speaking at the event with the theme: “Love Your Eyes at Work”, Dr Anderson insisted that Nigerians must begin to commit themselves to regular eye checkups.

“Our eyes connect us to the world, allowing us to witness its beauty, experience its wonders, and cherish the moments that matter most. But to truly love our eyes means more than just appreciating the colors and sights around us. It means taking proactive steps to protect and care for our vision.

“As we mark this 2023 World Sight Day, let us all commit to regular eye checkups.

“Just as we care for our overall health, regular eye checkups should be a priority. Early detection of eye conditions can make a significant difference in preserving our vision, moreover, some chronic diseases like diabetes, high blood pressure and others can be detected while doing eye examination,” he said

He spoke further: “World Sight Day is no longer just a day set aside to create awareness on blinding eye diseases and call for more funding and personnel to boost eye care. In Nigeria, it is a series of week-long if not monthly activities scheduled to create awareness.

“This is because, the Nigerian Optometric Association through its chapters across the states of Nigeria is leaving no stone unturned in letting government, major stakeholders including Non-Governmental Organizations, religious leaders, employers to understand the impact of good eye and visual health in boosting productivity and driving the nation’s economy forward.”

He said between Monday and Wednesday, this week, over 10,000 Nigerians have received free eye checks, adding that ‘more will receive free spectacles from the ongoing vision screenings organized by the association.”

“Today, in addition to activities for World Sight Day, there would be a ‘Walk for Sight’. Road rallies will be carried out across the states of Nigeria in addition to free Vision screenings, eye health education to the public, and distribution of prescription spectacles after eye checks.

“Nigerian Optometric Association is also part of the National Eye Health Committee where it is partnering with other eye care professionals to stem preventable blindness that presently occurs in three out of every four blind people in Nigeria,” he said.