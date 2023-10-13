Presidency holding Nnamdi Kanu, not Supreme Court – Ejimakor

Aloy Ejimakor, Special Counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has said the Presidency is behind the continued detention of the agitator.

Ejimakor made this known on Friday via an X post claiming that the Supreme Court is not responsible for the continued incarceration of Kanu.

The lawyer said this while stressing that the Federal Government cannot continue to detain Kanu with the release of Sunday Igboho, a Yoruba Nation agitator.

The IPOB leader has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since he was renditioned to Nigeria in June 2021.

Posting on X, Ejimakor alleged that Yoruba leaders facilitated Igboho’s release.

Ejimakor wrote, “The persisting incarceration of MAZI NNAMDI KANU has become more unsustainable with the release of SUNDAY IGBOHO, especially as it was done with the support of Yoruba leaders & Tinubu (@officialABAT). To be sure, it’s the Presidency that is holding #MNK, not the Supreme Court.”

Igboho was freed some days ago after two years in Beniese prison after he fled Nigeria following the invasion of his Ibadan residence by DSS officials.