Premier League to feature first league game on Christmas Eve since 1995

By Enitan Abdultawab

A Premier League match will be played on December 24 for the first time since 1995.

The match will be Chelsea vs Wolves and will be played at the Molineux Stadium on the eve of Christmas.

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ hosting of Chelsea was originally fixed to be held on the 23rd of December but will now be held on the 24th of December.

The Premier League’s only other Christmas Eve game since it was founded in 1992 occurred in 1995 when Leeds United defeated Manchester United 3-1.

Three rounds of holiday matches were tentatively scheduled for December 23, 26, and 30.

The first-round match between Crystal Palace and Brighton has been moved to Thursday, December 21 at 20:00 GMT, and the match between Aston Villa and Sheffield United is scheduled for Friday, December 22 at 20:00 GMT.

Before Chelsea visits Wolves on Christmas Eve, there are still six matches on Saturday, December 23.

The last time at home, Wolverhampton Wanderers beat Chelsea by a lone goal via a Mathues Nunes strike.