Premier League teams to observe moment’s silence, wear black armbands on Israel-Gaza war

The Premier League has announced that teams will observe a moment’s silence and wear black armbands in response to the Israel-Gaza war.

In a statement on X, Thursday, the league stated that it condemned acts of violence against innocent citizens and that teams will observe a moment’s silence and wear black armbands during the fixtures after the international break.

The statement reads: “The Premier League is shocked and saddened by the escalating crisis in Israel and Gaza, and strongly condemns the horrific and brutal acts of violence against innocent civilians.

“We hope for peace, and our heartfelt sympathies are with the victims, their families and the communities impacted.

“As a mark of respect for all those affected, Premier League players, managers and match officials will wear black armbands and observe a moment’s silence at the fixtures taking place from Saturday 21 to Monday 23 October.

“The League will also make a donation to the British Red Cross to support the aid efforts helping those in urgent need.”