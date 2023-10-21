Premier league: Fans, managers, officials pay tribute to victims of Israel-Gaza war

Football fans, managers, match officials and players across football have paid tribute to those affected by the Israel-Gaza war.

The sport fell silent before all of Saturday’s Premier League and English Football League fixtures as a mark of respect.

BBC Sports reports that Players, managers and match officials at games across the divisions also wore black armbands.

A period of silence also preceded the early WSL match between Aston Villa and Tottenham.

Earlier this week, Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah called for an end to the fighting.

The Egypt star, who scored twice in his side’s win over Everton on Saturday, used his public platform to urge world leaders “to come together to prevent further slaughter of innocent souls”.

Israel launched a military campaign in Gaza in response to attacks by Hamas gunmen on Israel on 7 October.

When it announced its plans to mark the loss of life then and in the ensuing conflict, the Premier League said it “strongly condemns the horrific and brutal acts of violence against innocent civilians”.

It added, “We hope for peace, and our heartfelt sympathies are with the victims, their families and the communities impacted.”

The EFL said “our collective thoughts are with all the innocent people who have lost their lives, as well as their families, friends and all those in communities impacted” by the conflict.