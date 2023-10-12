Port Harcourt – Aba rail track to be ready before December – NRC

By Steve Oko

The Nigeria Rail Corporation, NRC, has said that the Port Harcourt to Aba axis of the on-going rehabilitation of the Eastern rail corridor would be ready by the end of this year.

District Manager, NRC, Eastern District, Mr Modibbo Mohammed, who disclosed this when he visited Gov. Alex Otti of Abia State, also said that the Aba – Enugu end of the track would be ready by the first quarter of 2024.

Modibbo said the delegation’s visit was to brief the Governor about the on-going rehabilitation of the railway tracks from Port Harcourt to Aba.

Modibbo stated that the first phase of the laying of new rail tracks, covering 63kms from Port Harcourt to Aba, would be completed by the end of this year while the second phase from Aba to Umuahia would be delivered in the first quarter of 2024.

He solicited the support of the Governor in tackling the issue of vandalisation of the rail tracks stacked in some locations in the state and appealed for a patrol vehicle to assist them in security.

The NRC boss said that the railway services when fully operational, would create jobs for the youths as well as provide alternative means of transportation to the populace.

He commended the Governor for the massive infrastructural development witnessed in the state within his short time in office.

Responding, Gov. Otti pledged support to the efforts of NRC to restore train services to the Eastern tracks after many years of inactivity.

The Governor expressed concern that rail transport had been ineffective in the zone for a long time.

He noted that rail used to be the most viable means of transportation in the country but suddenly disappeared in the last three decades.

The Governor promised that Abia would support the corporation to function in the state and requested that they continue to update him with developments regarding the on-going rehabilitation of the rail tracks in the state.

Otti pledged to address the request for security and further engage the people on the need to protect and safeguard railway installations in their localities.

He warned that any person caught engaging in vandalisation of railway tracks would be dealt with.

The Principal Secretary to the Governor/Chief Strategy Officer, Mr Chinenye Mba-Uzoukwu; the Commissioner for Power and public Utilities Engr. Ikechukwu Monday; and Commissioner for Information and Culture, Prince Okey Kanu were present during the visit.

Present also were the Commissioner for Trade, Commerce and Industry, Dr. Chimezie Ukaegbu; Commissioner for Transport, Comrade Sunny Onwuma; Special Adviser to the Governor on Trade, Commerce and Industry, Chief Nwaka Inem; Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Due process, Dr. Oluebube Chukwu; the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Homeland Security, Mr. Chukwunenye Alajemba, among others.