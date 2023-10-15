Poor funding of research institutes threat to food security, SEEDAN tells Tinubu

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – WITH quest to boost food production, seed producers under the auspices of Seed Entrepreneurs and Developers Association of Nigeria, SEEDAN, yesterday, told President Bola Tinubu that poor funding of agricultural research institutes will negatively impact quality seed production and threaten food security.

Speaking during a press conference on the way forward in the Nigerian seed industry towards attaining food security held in Abuja, the newly elected National Chairman, SEEDAN, Yusuf Kiyibiya, stressed the need for consistent and adequate funding in order for seed companies to produce quality seeds and farmers have access to the seeds for food production.

Atar said: “Policymakers need to understand and appreciate the need for a consistent and requisite policy that would make it easy for the agricultural sector, and this policy is basically for research. I am speaking for them because I know the importance of research to my own business, so the government needs to adequately fund research because that is the basis and foundation.

“If the research institutes are not supported there will be gaps and that would end at low productivity, lack of quality, no export, and low yield, and if we do not have seed quality forget it, and that has been the problem over the years.

“It is from research you develop high quality seeds. We are producing million tonnes of seeds for millions of hectares of land, and an average of 500,000 tonnes of seeds is required, and we will produce this and imagine how many millions of tonnes to achieve this, imagine the quantity of labour, money involved, and that is a complete chain of work provided to the Nigerian farmers.”

He also said SEEDAN stands for quality and well regulated seed industry, “And as an association we are ready to work with the regulatory agency, the National Agricultural Seed Council, and as a regulatory agency they monitor, we process, and they inspect, and when the variety is accepted then policies will change.

He also assured that, “We are not going to sit and watch on the issue of farmers being shortchanged. Somebody can register a seed company and buy grains and packages, and they will say seed companies, and we see programmes of the government investing billions of Naira and nothing to take out. Farmers are to patronise the people that are in the business.

“The major sector that would drive the productivity of that investment is the seed, and we will engage government and policymakers, we do not need laws, if a policy is driven consistently and if a company is qualified it accesses the fund. One seed company engages over 700 farmers to produce a seed that is not a joke.

On job creation, the SEEDAN boss asserted that, “Job provision of course rests with agriculture and agriculture of course depends on seeds.

“We are working with relevant agencies including universities and institutes about training. Also extension is training both for the farmers and drivers of the business, and we are going to emphasize the need for training.”

Meanwhile, also speaking was an ex-officio of SEEDAN, Engr StephenYakubu, who pointed out that, “When we talk about seeds there is need to make it known to farmers the government has a responsibility because of food security and also we as businessmen do have a responsibility and ensure that the quality is very high. We all have to work to enlighten the farmers about good seeds.

“On the issue of fake seeds , we are downstream, whatever comes from the research institutes is what we use to produce our own products, and now if the research institutes are not well funded and the quality is compromised definitely that will impair what we are going to churn out.

“The more we enlighten our farmer for them to know where they are going to get their right seeds from and all these will go together to ensure food security is attained, and when we get the right and quality seeds definitely the output will be higher because that is the essence of the seed.”