Politicians believe it’s impossible to win elections without rigging — YIAGA boss, Itodo

The Executive Director of election observer, YIAGA Africa, Samson Itodo, has stated that Nigerian politicians believe rigging should be one of their strategies to win any election in the country.

Itodo claimed that politicians during elections make budgets for compromising officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security personnel, and even election observers, stating that such practices have grown alarmingly frequent in Nigerian politics.

He made this known during an interview on Channels TV programme, Sunrise Daily, on Wednesday.

His words: “Politicians think that in budgeting for elections, you must budget for INEC where you have to compromise INEC officials, you have to compromise security officials and buy up elections observers and it’s all sort of malfeasance.

“It’s just the paradigm of our politicians and they think it’s not possible to win an election without a rigging plan.

“The current 2022 Electoral Act, the Constitution and INEC guidelines as currently enshrined, if we play by those rules, we would have elections where the outcome would not be questioned. We just have a political culture where politicians think it’s impossible to win elections without a rigging plan.”

Itodo also urged politicians to refrain from thuggery and voter suppression and allow the will of the people to prevail.