Policeman will face disciplinary actions for shooting at Ladipo Market – Lagos PPRO

Lagos State Police Command has said a police officer who was seen in the viral video shooting sporadically into the air at the Ladipo Market area of the state will face disciplinary actions.

The command made this known through its spokesperson, Ben Hundeyin, in a post on X on Wednesday.

A video emerged on social media on Tuesday, where a police officer was among Lagos residents jubilating on a street following the reopening of Ladipo Market.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had ordered the reopening of the market located in the Mushin local government area after it was shut for days over environmental and safety conditions.

Residents were in a joyous mood over the reopening of the market, and the police officer later identified as Inspector Istifanus Kwanchi, was seen firing shots into the air among the civilians.

Reacting to the video, Hundeyin posted, “The police officer in this video, Inspector Istifanus Kwanchi, serving with the Mobile Police (MOPOL), has been brought in for appropriate disciplinary actions.”

The Lagos Police Public Relations Officer said such actions would not be condoned among the officers, describing such as “unprofessional and unethical.”

“@LagosPoliceNG condemns in its entirety all forms of unprofessional and unethical behaviour on the part of its officers and men; and will definitely bring to book anyone found culpable,” Hundeyin added.