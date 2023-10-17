Police smash armed robbery gang in Anambra, recover two AK-47 rifles

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE men of Rapid Response Squad, Awkuzu, an arm of the Anambra State Police Command, have foiled a planned robbery operation along Ebenebe-Achalla road in Awka North local government area of the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga said the operatives, while on anti-kidnapping patrol, were tipped off by a public spirited citizen who saw two gunmen being conveyed on a motorcycle along the road.

According to Ikenga, the operatives went in pursuit of the gang and encountered them where they had positioned to rob motorists, adding that on sighting the approaching operatives, they tried to engage them in a shootout but were overwhelmed. Ikenga said members of the gang were forced to abandon their weapons and fled into the bush.

He added that when the operatives combed the bush, two AK-47 rifles loaded with several rounds of 7.62mm ammunition and shells of expended rounds were recovered.

The state Commissioner of Police, Aderemi Adeoye, who commended the team for its gallantry, urged them to step up proactive operations in that part of the state to completely flush out the criminal elements tormenting citizens there.