Police release Catholic Priest, others arrested over alleged involvement in MASSOB activities

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

THE Police in Anambra State Sunday released the Anambra priest Rev. Fr. Samuel Aniebonam and seven others it arrested over their alleged membership of the Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB.

Also, released was 87 year old octogenarian, Chief Sylvester Dinyelu.

A statement by Senior Special Assistant to BIM-MASSOB on Media and Publicity, Mazi Chris Anierobi Mocha, entitled “Jubilations In Awka, as Anambra Police releases Rev. Fr. Aniebonem, 7 others” said Onitsha and Awka were agog for the release of the priest and others.

BIM-MASSOB statement read, “There was jubilations in Awka and Onitsha, yesterday, following the release and confirmation, by MASSOB that a Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Samuel Aniebonem, who was earlier detained by the police in Anambra State for alleged BIM-MASSOB membership had been freed.”

“Others freed with him included ,an octogenarian, 87 years old, Chief Sylvester Dinyelu, Chief Peter Beka Udemefuna, and others.

“Leader of BIM-MASSOB in Anambra Central, Chief James Ezeani who confirmed their release through a statement to journalists on Sunday, by the Director of information / SSA to BIM-MASSOB on Media and Publicity, Mazi Chris Mocha said while it is a right for the oppressed peoples to agitate for independence, peaceful method has remained the only panacea for the achievement of the self determination for Biafra.”

“BIM-MASSOB, urged their members to remain consistent, resolute and steadfast by following Chief Ralph Uwazuruike’s footsteps which is the only way through which the state of Biafra can be achieved.”

It will be recalled that BIM-MASSOB, on Wednesday 27 the September 2023 said that the Police in the state arrested its members including the 87 years old Chief Dinyelu, made away with Dim Chukwuemeka Odumehwu Ojukwu and and its leader Ralph Uwazuruike’s enlarged photographs and 16 plastic chairs, and office documents from its Dunukofia office in the state.

Few days after, the group came up with another statement that the Police in the state has arrested and detained a Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Samuel Aniabonam and five others.

The arrest of the octogenarian and the priest Aniabonam, generated wide condemnation in Onitsha and Awka, as residents were wondering what lawlessness an 87 years old man and a priest can cause even if they were actually members of BIM-MASSOB.