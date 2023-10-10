Police probe sealing of oil depots, interrogate Octogenarian

By Evelyn Usman

Operatives of the Zone 2 Police Command, Onikan, Lagos, have begun an investigation into the sealing of some Oil and Gas depots in Kirikiri Town, Lagos and alleged land grabbing.

Already, an 82-year-old woman identified simply as Adedoyin has reportedly been invited for questioning .

It was gathered that the sealed space under contention was the ancestral home of the Immore family , but that a large portion of it was allegedly sold to another family in 1919, who in turn, sold to other persons that used them as depots.

But trouble was said to have started for the companies owners years after, as the land space was allegedly sealed two months ago, by those who sold the land to them.

Vanguard’s enquiries revealed that the Octogenarian family sealed the space following a Lagos State High Court judgment declaring the previous transaction between her family and the present owners void.

The affected companies told Vanguard yesterday, that the sealing had affected their businesses, alleging that the family that sold the property to them were demanding N500 million each, from them , in connection with the Court’s judgment

Expressing displeasure over the situation, one of the affected companies, Nakem Oil and Gas Limited , in a petition to the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 2, AIG Ali Mohammed , through its lawyer, Muftau Nasir, said: “Our client was shocked to see that on the August 8, 2023, their land was sealed up and their business was grounded by unknown persons and, upon further enquiry, our client discovered that it was the same set of people who sold the land to them that turned round to grab and seal it, based on, according to them, purported Consent judgment and Ruling of the High Court of Lagos State, obtained in the year 2014 and 2023, respectively, purportedly empowering them to re-enter the land and recover same from our client.