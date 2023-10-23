Police parade school proprietor for defiling 4-yr-old pupil

By Jimitota Onoyume

Delta State police command has paraded a 46-year-old male proprietor of a private school in Agbor for allegedly defiling a 4-year-old female pupil of the school.

A statement made available to the Vanguard by the Public relations officer of the command, DSP Bright Edafe said the little girl disclosed to her mum that she was defiled by the proprietor in school.

” At about 1700hrs, one Mrs Joy reported that while she was bathing her 4-year-old daughter, she discovered a blood stain in the private part of her daughter. Upon questioning, her daughter kept stating that “ her uncle used school scissors to cut her on her private part”

“Upon receipt of this complaint, the Area commander Agbor detailed a team of investigators to proceed to the scene of the alleged crime.

“The suspect who doubles as the owner of the school and also the only male teacher in the school was arrested and taken into custody. Preliminary investigation led to the issuance of a medical report, and the initiation of an identification parade exercise where the suspect, when placed amongst random men, was identified by the victim as the person who allegedly defiled her. The medical report affirmed that there was “no hymen visualized” in the victim’s private part.

“Though the Area Command Agbor had concluded their investigation and charged the case to court, the Commissioner of Police Delta State CP Wale Abass directed the case be withdrawn from the court and immediately transferred to the State Criminal and Investigation Department (SCID) for further meticulously executed investigation.”

The police statement said the Delta state police Commissioner Mr Wale Abass was determined to get justice for the family of the victim.