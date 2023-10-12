Police nab, parade 2 Kwara Poly students for killing hotel owner in fatal threesome

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Two Polytechnic Students of Kwara State Polytechnic, Adama Joseph and Oreoluwa Davies have been arrested and paraded by the Police at Force headquarters for killing a socialite and club owner in Kwara State, Adeniyi Ojo.

Speaking while parading the suspects, Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi said the two students deceived the socialite about engaging in a threesome sex escapade, only to successfully tie his hands and legs to the bed and suffocate him to death with a pillow case placed over his face

Adejobi said, “On October 6, 2023, police operatives apprehended the two suspects, Adama and Oreoluwa, who are both students of Kwara State Polytechnic were arredted for their involvement in the robbery and murder of Mr Adeniyi Ojo, the son of Chief Emmanuel Ojo, a prominent figure in Ilorin, Kwara State.

“Through meticulous investigative work, our officers were able to track and apprehend these suspects in Mowe Ibafo, Ogun State.

“The ladies paraded by the police in Abuja on Wednesday evening confessed to the crime, attributing the causes of their action to the late socialite’s covetousness, stinginess, and lack of care.

The FPRO said, “In a tragic incident, the duo tied the deceased under the guise of having a sex romp and demanded money from him. But when he was not forthcoming, they resorted to drugging and suffocating him, leading to his untimely demise”.

Asked about her involvement in the killing, Adama said the victim had been demanding a sexual relationship with her for some time which she refused because she was working as his staff at some point.

She said that due to her refusal to give in to his sex demands, when she quit the job, Ojo refused to meet her financial needs whenever she requested for it.

While concurring with Adama narrative, Oreoluwa said, “We had finished our ND programme at Kwara Polytechnic before the incident happened.

Adama added, “We didn’t plan to kill him. On that particular day, we intended to steal from him, so we told him that we wanted to do BDSM, and he agreed to have a threesome with me and my friend

“After Oreoluwa tied his hands and legs, I tried to gag his mouth, but he refused, and I stopped.

“When we couldn’t find any money in his pocket, my friend, Oreoluwa took his phone and showed it to his face to open it with a facial lock, but he started shouting, loosed one of the ropes on his hands, and started hitting my friend.

“To stop him, we put Refnol (Rohypnol) in his mouth.

“In a further bid to stop him from making noise, my friend put a pillow over his face. When he became silent, we told him that we were leaving because we thought he was pretending, but he didn’t respond, so we left.

“I touched him with a knife used for cutting the cake, but he didn’t bleed as I never meant to stab him or hurt him; we only wanted to take his money. We didn’t know he died until when the police arrested us in Ogun State. We only took his phone, the knife and the ropes with us”

The Police said BDSM stands for bondage, domination, submission, and and mashochism, which refers to a range of sexual preferences that generally relate to the enjoyment of physical control, psychological control, and pain.

A threesome, on the other hand, is a form of group sex that may occur in private situations, such as spontaneous sexual activities among three friends or in the context of casual sex or a hook-up.