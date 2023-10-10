Police in Lagos declare man wanted over suspicion of killing girlfriend

Police in Lagos State have declared one Benjamin Nnanyereugo wanted over suspicion that he killed of his 21-year-old girlfriend.

Police spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, stated on Tuesday in Ikeja that Nnanyereugo was suspected to have murdered the lady on July 13 at his Oral Estate, Ajah, Lagos, home.

“Following the exhaustion of all available options to bring Nnanyereugo in, he is declared wanted.

“The suspect is 26 years old, approximately 5.9 feet tall and hails from Abia. He is dark in complexion and speaks English, Igbo and Pidgin English fluently.

“If seen, please contact the nearest police station or call 0803 688 5727,’’ Hundeyin stated