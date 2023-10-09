Police in Anambra parade 129 suspected armed robbers, vandals, cultists 

Police paraded five suspected vandals of the newly-constructed 2nd Niger Bridge before newsmen on Monday in Amawbia near Awka.They also paraded a suspect arrested while vandalising the office of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka.The six were among 129 suspected armed robbers, cultists, insurgents and vandals paraded by Mr Aderemi Adeoye, Commissioner of Police in Anambra.He said 34 suspected cultists responsible for series of attacks in Awka were among those paraded.He explained that 30 of the suspects were arrested for alleged involvement in insurgency; 39 for armed robbery; 38 for cultism, while 22 were kidnap suspects.Adeoye said police in Anambra also rescued 24 kidnap victims including 18 passengers of a bus hijacked at Amorka in Ihiala area of the state while travelling from Port Harcourt to Lagos.

He said they also recovered 93 ammunitions, 25 motor vehicles, 26 firearms, 14 tricycles and seven motorcycles and one roll of armoured cables and iron grill stolen from the 2nd Niger Bridge.

The police displayed vehicles, charms and hard drugs seized from the suspects before newsmen.