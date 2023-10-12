Police declare 26-year-old suspect wanted over lover’s murder in Lagos

By Esther Onyegbula

lagos—Three months after the gruesome murder of 21-year-old Augusta Osedion, the Lagos State Police Command has declared her lover, Benjamin Nnayerogo, wanted.

According to the spokesperson of the Command, Benjamin Hundeyin: “The Lagos State Police Command hereby declares wanted, Benjamin Best Nnanyereugo.

“Nnanyereugo is suspected to have murdered his girlfriend, 21-year-old Augusta Onuwabhagbe Osedion, on July 13, 2023, in his Oral Estate, Ajah home and, following the exhaustion of all available options to bring him in, he is declared wanted.

“The suspect is 26 years old, approximately 5’9 ft tall and hails from Abia State. He is dark in complexion and speaks English, Igbo and Pidgin English fluently. If seen, please contact the nearest police station or call 0803 688 5727.”

It will be recalled that on July 11, 2023, Augusta called her mother that she had a quarrel with her boyfriend. Unfortunately, all efforts by her mother to reconcile her and her boyfriend failed. Worried by the development, her mother reached out to the daughter’s roommate, who led her to the boyfriend’s house, at Oral Estate, Ikota, Ajah.

According to her mother who reported the case to the police on July 15, when we got to my daughter’s boyfriend’s house, her Mercedes Benz C30 was parked in front of the building but the apartment was locked. “I then invited the police who forced the door open only to see the decomposing body of my daughter.”

Following the discovery, Augusta’s remains were later recovered by detectives led by DPO Ajah who visited the scene.

The police said that the corpse was recovered, despite its fast decomposing state. Marks of violence and signs of struggle were detected on the body, which was deposited at General Hospital mortuary, Yaba, for autopsy and preservation.

However, three months after the police recovered a note at the crime scene, cordoned off the scene to enable crime operatives gather evidence and launched investigations into the incident, the prime suspect has been declared wanted.