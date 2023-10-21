Police confirm arrest of ‘Killaboi’ declared wanted over girlfriend’s death

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, has confirmed the arrest of one Benjamin ‘Killaboi’ Nnanyereugo, who was declared wanted in Nigeria for allegedly killing his girlfriend, by the Sierra Leonean police.

Recall that on October 11 the Lagos State Police Command declared Benjamin Nnanyereugo wanted for the murder of his girlfriend, Augusta Osedion.

Nnanyereugo was suspected to have killed the 21-year-old woman on July 13 in his home at Oral Estate in the Ajah region of the state, according to a statement released by the police on Tuesday by its spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin.

The statement read in part, “Following the exhaustion of all available options to bring him in, he is declared wanted.

“The suspect is 26 years old, approximately 5’9 feet tall and hails from Abia State. He is dark in complexion and speaks English, Igbo and pidgin English fluently.

“If seen, please contact the nearest police station or call 0803 688 5727.”