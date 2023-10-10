Police arrest, parade 3 suspects for lynching ‘manhood thief’ in Kogi

By Boluwaji Obahopo, LOKOJA

The Nigeria Police, Kogi state command has arrested nine suspected criminals terrorizing the people of Kogi State.

Kogi Commissioner of Police, CP Bethrand Onuoha who made the disclosure during on Tuesday in Lokoja while parading the suspects said two of the suspects, Thankgod Joseph and Monday Matthew were arrested with three Dane Guns, One Short Gun, one Single Barrel gun, Cutlasses, Five Jerry-cans of stolen palm oil and several charms at Onicha-Igo in Ofu LGA of Kogi state.

The command also arrested three suspects Haruna Adamu, Yakubu Mohammed and Harisu Abdulrasheed for raising false alarm and culpable homicide.

The trios were said to have raised false alarm against one Usman Abubarka for ‘robbing one of them of his manhood” and subsequently lynched him to death.

“Following a rip-off that some hoodlums attacked the above deceased (Usman Abubakar) and lynched him to death. The operative attached to Kabba promptly swing in to action and arrested the above suspects. It was further revealed that the deceased who was an Okada man from Ayetoro convey a passenger from Kabba to Ayetoro then use the opportunity to visit his friend, one Haruna Adamu of Ayetoro.

While he was in Haruna Adamu’s shop, he met other suspects where he had an handshake with them. Immediately, the suspect raised a fake alarm that the deceased took their manhood which attracted the mob to lunch the deceased and burn him to death. The suspects confess to the crime.

In another development, the police said it has recovered one AK47 rifle with live ammunition from suspected kidnappers as well as the recovery of three Peugeot 206 and 406 cars from suspected car snatchers who have been dispossessing innocent people of their properties.



While soliciting more supports from the general public, CP Onuoha assures residents andciitizens of continued onslaught against crime and criminal elements in the state.

He said “There is no Police Agency anywhere in the world, no matter how well-trained, equipped or motivated can solely achieve its safety mandate without the support from the public. I urge all Kogites particularly, traditional rulers, religious leaders, Youth groups, market bodies, Farmers, Hunters, National Union of Road Transport Workers, Okada Union, and Tricycle Union among others for their maximum support in fight against criminals especially kidnappers, armed robbers, cultist amongst others”.