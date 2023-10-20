Police arrest husband for allegedly killing wife in Borno

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Borno State Police Command has confirmed the arrests of two suspects, Adamu Alhaji Ibrahim m 31 years old of Dikechiri and Bukar Wadiya 39 years old of Dikechiri over the killing of the 24 years old daughter of Borno House of Assembly member representing Ngala local government area.

The deceased before her unfortunate death was the wife of Ibrahim who is the first suspect mentioned.

Recall that Vanguard had earlier reported how the deceased was strangulated to death by unknown persons around Gidan Dembe in Maiduguri last Tuesday, while her remains were buried last Wednesday according to Islamic rites.

Sources and initial reports indicated that the incident took place around 7 p.m. when the husband was said to have left the compound to a nearby mosque for prayers.

In a press statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Sani Shatambaya, which was made available to Journalists on Friday said: “On the 18/10/2023 at about 1800hrs one Adamu Alhaji Ibrahim 31yrs of Dikechiri Bayan Gidan Dambe area Maiduguri went to Gwange Division accompanied by one Bukar Wadiya 39yrs with a Honda Vehicle Reg. No MAG 230 AP and CHASIS NO ANR742256679821 conveying the body of a woman who the said Adamu Alhaji Ibrahim claimed to be his wife and sought for an emergency help from the police.

“The woman was later identified as Fatima Alhaji Bukar. The husband stated that he is a staff of UBA BANK and came back from work at about 1700hrs and found her lying down in pool of blood.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that before the incidence, the couple has some domestic disputes over an alleged extra marital affair by the husband at their matrimonial home.

“The house where the incident happened located at Dikechiri Bayan Gidan Dambe Area Maiduguri was secured and during search the following exhibits were recovered; one short pestle, a bag rope, a rug carpet stained with blood, knife, and Honda vehicle with CHASIS NO ANR742256679821, PLATE NO MAG230AP, and a mucus stained pillow.

“There was no evidence of constructive breakage or entry into the house and only the husband has key to open the house from outside. The husband and one Bukar Wadiya were both arrested as prime suspects. Discreet Investigation is ongoing for diligent prosecution.” The statement concluded.