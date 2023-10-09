Police arrest 537 criminal suspects in Borno

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Borno Police Command has arrested 537 suspects with a conviction of 250 for rape, kidnapping, burglary and other criminal activities in the State.

The arrests were made in the last three months; in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (MMC), Jere, Monguno and Shani local councils of the state.

While unfolding the massive arrests, yesterday (Monday), in Maiduguri, the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Yusuf, disclosed: “Out of the total arrests, 339 were for public nuisance, while 39 each for burglary and theft, including 30 and nine for rape and kidnapping, respectively in the four council areas.”

Besides, he added that 135 arrested suspects were also charged to court for the various offences committed during the period under review.

The Police boss attributed the arrests and convictions to the recent accent of Borno state penal code law 2023 and other related matters by Governor Babagana Zulum.

“These are part of the efforts of the Governor to restore peace for a sustainable growth and development of the State,” he said.

Continuing; “the massive arrests and conviction of suspects, are to serve as deterrents and a warning to all criminally minded individuals”.

Citing a recent rape case, Lawan said that Hamisu Dauda, allegedly raped Laraba Musa, 62, in Gasi District of Shani on September 13, 2023.

He noted that besides raping the old woman, the suspect snatched N42, 700 from her pocket.

“They don’t have a space to perpetrate criminal activities in the state; as nobody could escape the wrath of law,” declared the police boss.

While in Monguno, he further disclosed that Umar Goni Abubakar, 25, stabbed Zarami Modu, 35, for allegedly enticing his wife, Hajja Fantami at a community water point.

Lawan also directed the 27 Divisional Police Officers (DPOS) in the state to implement Safer School Outreach (SSOR) programme.

“We’re moving ahead in fighting criminal activities in both communities and schools in the state,” he said.