Police arrest 10 suspected kidnappers in Kaduna

The Police Command in Kaduna State, says it has arrested 10 suspected kidnapers between September and Oct. 3, 2023.

The Command’s Acting Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, stated this at a news conference on Saturday in Kaduna.

He said that operatives of the Command recovered three AK47 rifles; three fabricated 10 rounds revolvers, 448 rounds of 7.62 X 39mm live ammunition, another cache of 15 rounds of 7.62 X 39mm live ammunition, and a vehicle with registration number Ebonyi HKW 578 AA.

“It is pertinent to note that we often have interface with you in an effort to showcase our successes in the fight against robbery, banditry, kidnapping and other sundry crimes.

“The accomplishments are not devoid of the assurances of our definite commitment to our statutory duty, thus we seek for a robust Police – Public partnership in the continuous fight against criminal elements as the task of securing the communities is everybody’s duty.

“The Command is not unmindful of the security challenges bedevilling the state amongst which are banditry, kidnapping, robbery and farmers/herders skirmishes, among others.

“However, remarkable efforts were not spared in addressing the untoward situation which culminates into the relative peace currently being experienced by the law abiding citizens in the state,” he said.

According to him, the calm security atmosphere in the state is a product of strategic and tactical deployment of human and material resources as well as the purposeful synergy within the security architecture.

The suspects, he said, were being introgated and would be charged to court on completion of investigations.

Arms and ammunition recovered by police operatives on Saturday in Kaduna

The spokesman quoted the Commissioner of Police, Mr Musa Garba, as commending officers and men of the Command for their gallantry and dedication to duty.

The CP warned criminals to stay clear of the state, and reiterated the commitment of the Police to protect lives and property.