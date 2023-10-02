Plateau Ardo: Mwaghavul nation calls for holistic investigation

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The leadership of the umbrella body of the native tribe in the Mangu local government area of Plateau State, the Mwaghavul Development Association, MDA has enjoined the natives to refrain from any kind of protest and allow the security agencies to do a holistic investigation to unravel the circumstances behind the alleged killing of a Fulani leader in the Panyam District of the LGA, Ardo Adamu Gabdo.

For fairness and justice, the body also urged the security agencies to dig further into the sporadic killings which are still on going in the area, especially the killing of three persons, Panshak Peter, Ishaku Zumuk and Yakubu Sokyes, in the Panyam and Pushit districts of Mangu.

The National President of MDA, Chief Joseph Gwankak in a statement issued in Jos said, “The Mwaghavul Development Association (MDA) is greatly disturbed by events of the past few days following the alleged killing of the Ardo of Panyam District, Alhaji Adamu Gabdo. We are greatly saddened by this development which has set back the hand of the clock of peaceful resolution of the crisis between the community and Fulani in Mangu Local Government Area.

“As peace-loving people, we are not happy about any life lost, having gained a significant milestone in the peace-building efforts. We want to commend security agencies in the state especially Operation Save Haven, the Police and allied agencies – DSS, Civil Defence, and Operation Rainbow, for their proactive steps in preventing the crisis from escalating. As a people, we shall ever remain indebted to these security agencies whose interventions have significantly led to the de-escalation of tension in Mangu Local Government Area and the securing of lives and properties.

“We enjoin our people to allow the security agencies to do a holistic investigation in order to unravel the circumstances behind the alleged killing of Ardo. For fairness and justice, we urge the security agencies to dig further into the sporadic killings which are still on going in the area, especially the killing of three young men, Panshak Peter, Ishaku Zumuk and Yakubu Sokyes, in Panyam and Pushit axis in the wake of what took place recently.

“The Mwaghavul Development Association (MDA) hereby calls on our people to remain calm while the investigation lasts. We appeal to our mothers and youths to refrain from further blockage of major highways which is detrimental to free passage and socio-economic activities of the Local Government and the State.

“Once again, we want to express our heartfelt appreciation to President Bola Tinubu, the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Air Staff and the Inspector General of Police over their prompt response to the Save Our Soul (SOS) request to them by the Governor of Plateau State, Barr Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang since the crisis erupted in April. As peace loving people, we shall continue to lend support to any effort aimed at ensuring lasting and sustainable peace not only in Mwaghavul land but in the entire State as a whole.”