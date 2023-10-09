Planned protest against appointments, decisions of Tinubu a misadventure – Team Prosper

By Dickson Omobola

A support group that worked for the actualisation of President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the 2023 polls, Team Prosper, on Monday, distanced itself from a rally that would be held to kick against the appointments and decisions of Tinubu.

The group, in a statement, said it would not be a partaker, adding that its committee of national coordinators frown upon any group that has decided to carry on with the protest.

The statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to this supposed rally in order to protest appointments and decisions of our President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in continuation of the Renewed Hope agenda.

“The committee of national coordinators have decided that Team Prosper will not be part of this misadventure.

“The task of nation building is an ongoing process which requires diligence and steady hands. We note the cacophonous sounds of discord being served by the opposition and determination to cause chaos in the land.

“Putting undue pressure by a way of public protests and rallies isn’t the best way forward.

“We will continue to dialogue with the President and his team. Our fathers of this Team have constant access to the top members of this administration and are working to ensure our inclusion at the appropriate time. Thanks for your understanding, patience and support.”