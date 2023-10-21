Pipeline Contract: For peace, involve other ex-militants, Niger Delta group writes Tinubu

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ex- Militants in Ondo state under the aegis of the Niger Delta Coastline Vanguard (NDCV), have called for the review of the policy on the decentralization of the pipeline surveillance project in the Niger Delta regions.

They are asking that the policy should accommodate leaders of ex-militants in Ondo, Ogun and Lagos State to avoid an imminent crisis in the region.

This was contained in a letter to President Bola Tinubu and made available to Vanguard in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

The letter was signed by their National President, Omotuwa Job, Secretary Ajiroba Lucky and the Public Relations Officer, Omoyele lshola

According to them ” We write to drawn your attention to the plans by the Nigerian National Petroleum Cooperation Limited to re-award the pipeline surveillance contracts to some Ex-militant leaders in the Niger Delta region to carry out security monitoring of pipeline vandals.

“It is on this basis we are calling for the review of the existing policy on the decentralization of the new surveillance project to accommodate leaders of ex-militants in Ondo, Ogun and Lagos State to avoid imminent crisis in the region.

“The Niger Delta Coastline Vanguard (NDCV) in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State is a group of ex-militants who, under the Presidential Amnesty Program submitted weapons and were granted pardoned in 2017 with a promise to be properly integrated into the Federal Government Amnesty program with all accrued benefits.

“We established Forest Camp in Ilaje and Ese-Odo Local Government Areas of Ondo State.

“The Ilaje covers the entire 120kms coastline and 80% of the water ways in the state. You cannot be taking everything from our environments through pipelines and still denied us the opportunity to maintain those pipelines.

“We are aware of the serious implication the neglect of this agitation could cause to the region, more so, when the contract is awarded to person who is not too familiar with the region.

According to them “We are also very much comfortable with the tremendous peace being enjoyed at the moment and we want it to continue.

The NDCV, said that for peace to reign in the region, there was a need for the

decentralization of the pipeline surveillance contract to accommodate NDCV to cover Ondo, Ogun and Lagos State littoral corridor.

They added that the “NDCV has the capacity, the required intelligence and human resources to collaborate with the federal government in the surveillance of pipeline and anti-bunkering activities in the area, NDCV is familiar with the terrain for effective and efficient output.

“That we shall not allow or accept any deliberate attempt by government or agent of government to impose someone from another region who does not belong to our ethnic nationality on us to sustain the existing peace in the region.

They therefore called on “Mr President to intervene in this and stop this disrespect to our region (South West)