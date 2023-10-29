PIA’s board for Egbema OPUDIS Host Communities’ Development Trust inaugurated

By Jimitota Onoyume

The board of Egbema OPUDIS Host communities development trust in Delta state has been inaugurated with an appeal to all stakeholders to play their roles effectively for development to thrive in the communities.

General Manager ,Policy , Government and Public Affairs , Chevron Nigeria limited, Mr Esimaje Brikinn who spoke through Mr Rilwanu Momodu, Chevron’s Area Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs (PGPA) at the event in Warri lauded the tireless effort of all the stakeholders to actualise the new platform in line with the Petroleum Industry Act, PIA to drive development in communities.

” With the enactment of the Petroleum Industry Act, PIA, a regulatory framework is now provided to enable the development of our host communities. Today’s event is a fulfilment of that requirement and serves to assure that communities around where we operate continue to enjoy the benefits of economic development “.

Brikinn in his address further appealed for support of all stakeholders to achieve the prosperous vision of the PIA for the communities.

Chief Executive officer , Nigeria upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission NUPRC, Mr Gbenga Komolafe represented by Mr. Okundia Kingsley, Manager, Health Safety and Environment, of the Warri office and Barrister Sam Ikporukpo who spoke for the Ijaw National Congress, INC, in their separate goodwill messages hailed the inauguration of the board , expressing hope that the vision of the trust will be achieved in the communities.

On his part, His Royal Majesty, M.E. Ubabiri Bini-Pere IV, Agadagba of Egbema kingdom who was represented by Chief Mathew Tiemo was elated with the development, urging the oil giant, Chevron to deploy capable hands to drive the process to succeed.

” We are proud of this. Those involved in the operation should make sure they do their best. The management should be thorough , ensure you have the right staff , those who can perform . Everybody should be serious . I say congratulations to all.”

Chairman of the board of the trust, Elder Edmund Doyah Tiemo ,in his speech after the inauguration also thanked Chevron for her role in the emergence of the board , stressing that the focus of the trust was human and capital development in the communities.

“The focus of this trust is the development of our communities and the people are those to do it. The priority is human capital development.”

He further appealed for a peaceful atmosphere in all the communities and functional partnership from the oil giant , Chevron for the trust to achieve its mandate.

Momodu who later gave the vote of thanks harped on the need for peaceful atmosphere in the communities for the gains of the PIA to be massively enjoyed by the areas.