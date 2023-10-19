Photos: Sanwo-Olu, Abiodun, Dangote attend funeral ceremony of Akintola Williams

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, and Former Governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun, among others, attended the burial ceremony of the late Akintola Williams.

The accounting legend died aged 104 on September 11.

Williams will be laid to rest today, October 19, 2023.

Other dignitaries, who graced the ceremony include: businessman Aliko Dangote, Pst Mrs Ifeanyi Adefarasin, Prelate Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence Dr. Oliver Alli Abba, the Archbishop of Lagos, Dr Isaac Ayo Olawuyi, Bishop Steven Adegbite, Lagos State CAN Chairman, Very Revd Sola Kuyebi, Presbyter Wesley Cathedral Olowogbowo, were also at the event.