Photos: Rivers youths occupy gov’t house gate against Fubara’s impeachment move

By Davies Iheamnachor, Port Harcourt

Youths of Rivers State have continued the occupation of the entrance gate to the Government House, Port Harcourt, in protest against the move by some lawmakers to impeach the governor of the state, Sir Siminalayi Fubara.

The protest began on Monday in the wake of the event and has continued through the night until Tuesday morning.

The protesters are insisting that they will ensure that the sitting governor is not removed from office unlawfully.

On Tuesday, thousands of youths entered the government house gate with music bands and DJs, displaying all forms of entertainment.

The State Chairman of National Youth Council of Nigeria, Ambassador Chijioke Ihunwo, said the youths would continue the occupation until they are sure that Fubara is secured.

“I want to condemn what happened in the state. There are a few people who want to cause a crisis in our state by wanting to impeach the governor of the state, Fubara. It is uncalled for.

“This is just the beginning, and we are going to occupy the streets. We are saying no to Godfatherism. The youths will occupy the streets because we have a governor who has passion for the Rivers youths.”