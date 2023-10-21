Photos: Kim Kardashian sparkles in fiery red dress for her star-studded 43rd birthday party

Kim Kardashian stepped out, looking ravishing in a fiery red dress for her star-studded 43rd birthday party.

The “Kardashians” star arrived at Funke in Beverly Hills, Calif., Friday night to celebrate another year around the sun alongside her family and an invite list filled with A-list guests.

The reality star wore a cherry red, strappy bodycon dress for the celebration, featuring a wide plunging neckline and red straps to accentuate the busty look.

The dress also included small cutouts that trailed down the floor-length piece.