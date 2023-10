The chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Ganduje; the Chief of Staff to president Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila; and Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Tinubu, have arrived at the Supreme Court sitting in Abuja.

Also present is the chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure; and acting chair of the Peoples Democratic Party, Umar Damagum.