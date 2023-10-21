Photos: Finally, aid trucks enter Gaza from Egypt

Trucks carrying aid have entered Gaza for the first time since the Israel-Hamas war erupted.

Live images show UN vehicles with white flags moving through the Rafah crossing into Gaza from Egypt.

Earlier, Hamas released its first hostages since its major surprise attack on Israel two weeks ago.

Among them were mother and daughter, Judith and Natalie Raanan, who were among about 200 people abducted; Natalie’s half-brother has told the BBC of his “overwhelming” joy at their release.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel is trying to free more hostages, though his forces will also “fight till victory”. Israel continued to bombard Gaza overnight.

The convoy of aid is entering Gaza two weeks since Hamas launched its assault on Israel, killing more than 1,400 people.

Palestinian officials say more than 4,000 people have died in Gaza since then.

And the leaders of Arab and European countries will meet in Egypt to discuss the crisis, but expectations are low because key players like Iran – and Israel – might not attend.

Below are images from the Egypt-Gaza border crossing of the aid trucks: (BBC)