[PHOTOS] Bad Roads: Travellers stranded at Benin By-pass

By Theodore Opara

Travellers are currently stranded at the Army Checkpoint axis of the Benin By-pass in Edo State. Stuck in bad stretch are commercial buses, private cars and heavy duty vehicles.

One of the passengers stranded on the road told Vanguard that the Benin By-pass had become all trvellers’ nightmare.

He added that today’s situation was ‘manageable’ because of the seat-at-home in the South-East. Otherwise, he noted, there would be no way for trapped vehicles to manoeuver at all.

The Benin Bye-pass was built years ago by the Federal Government to divert traffic from inside Benin town. It was also meant to alleviate the suffering of commuters travelling to the South-East and returning from Lagos.

Unfortunately, the four-lane expressway has suffered years of decay due to lack of maintenance.

Below are images from the axis: