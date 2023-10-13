Petrol tanker loses control, traps bus in Lagos

By Evelyn Usman

A tanker, loaded with 33,000 litres of Diesel fuel, lost control, yesterday, at Berger, on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, trapping a 14-seater commercial bus.

However, the three occupants of the bus reportedly managed to escape unhurt.

This is coming barely 48 hours after a similar incident occurred in the Surulere area of Lagos, in which a pregnant woman and a motorcyclist were injured.

The tanker was said to be conveying the product to a filling station outside Lagos, when the incident happened. This caused a hitch in the free flow of traffic as motorists were barred from driving through the spot because the content spilled.

Some residents in the area rushed out with different sizes of gallons, including bowls, to scoop the spilled content. They paid deaf ears to motorists’ caution that fire could ignite in the process . Some of them were sighted making telephone calls to inform their friends to come with their containers to scoop the product as well.

When accosted, one of the scoopers who refused to disclose his identity, said, “ We have told people not to make calls here . We have also warned that no one should smoke here , so as not to spark up fire. I have been able to get two jerricans of 25 litres. I will sell to commercial bus drivers. This will be enough for my family to feed”.

Another scooper , Ademola Jide, who also dismissed claim of possible fire outbreak, said in pigin “ nothing dey happen. E better make we pack am than make e waste “

Firefighters from the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service who arrived at the scene applied chemical foam to neutralize the combustive substance .

About 5.12 pm, the agency’s Director, Adeseye Magret, said, “The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is currently mitigating spillage from a 33,000 liters tanker which accidentally lost control. The tanker is also trapping a 14-seater company bus, which three occupants have been safely evacuated without injuries.”