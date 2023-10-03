Peter Obi, hero of Nigeria’s modern democracy – MASSOB

By Steve Oko

Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has described the presidential candidate of the Labour Party as the hero of Nigeria’s modern democracy.

MASSOB which made the claims in a statement signed by its Leader, Comrade Uchenna Madu, to mark Nigeria’s 63rd independence anniversary, regretted the hypocrisy and avarice tendencies of many political leaders.

The pro-Biafra group which decried impunity of the political leaders extolled Obi’s enviable leadership qualities, challenging others to emulate him.

The statement read in part:”Mr Peter Obi is the man holding Nigeria together in a temporal peaceful atmosphere right now because he truly came to help his people.

“He went all out against all political odds in Nigeria. He is the man that refuses to be part of the old order that ceaselessly keeps Nigeria in subjective bondage

“Mr Peter Obi is the modern Nigeria leader that woke up the youths of Nigeria to face the reality of their stolen future.

“He won in Aso Rock Polling Unit, won all the Army Barracks Polling Units and Police Polling Units including other military and Police bases and academies in Nigeria. He is the only man that got 25% Vote in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja. He won the 2023 Presidential Election.

“Mr Peter Obi ran the cleanest and fairest election in Nigeria without bribing or giving out money to buy votes.

He stood his ground and kept calm, even when his mandate was stolen.

” Peter Obi prevented having a chaotic country when his mandate was stolen.

He refuses to collect money to let go of the court case.

“In the beginning, he was written off. Many did not expect him to have such political records in the history of Nigeria”.

MASSOB noted that although it had no faith in Nigeria, it decided to commend Obi because of his exemplary lifestyle.

“Though MASSOB does not believe in the Nigeria state because of her fraudulent foundation, we described Mr Peter Obi as the only modern political saint in Nigeria.”

The pro-Biafra group also decried what it called the imposition of political leadership in Nigeria, saying that the general dissatisfaction arising from the just-concluded general elections simply exposed the deficiencies of the electoral umpire.