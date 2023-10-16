Period Poverty: FG ‘ll facilitate local production of reusable sanitary products — Minister

Minister for Women Affairs, Barr. Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye (2nd left); wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu (middle); and Mrs Ekaette Akpabio (1st right) with some participants at the interactive session held in commemoration of the International Day of the Girl Child 2023 by the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs in Abuja, recently.

By Josephine Agbonkhese

The Minister for Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, has assured that plans are currently underway by the Federal Government to facilitate local production of reusable sanitary products as a strategy towards eliminating period poverty.

Kennedy-Ohanenye spoke in response to concerns around period poverty, early child marriage, gender-based violence and more, raised by school girls at an interactive session held in Abuja, recently, in commemoration of this year’s International Day of the Girl Child.

Among other policy and decision makers present at the event to field questions from the girls were the wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu; wife of the Senate President, Mrs Ekaette Akpabio; and wife of the Chief of Staff, Mrs Salamatu Gbajabiamila.

On her part, the First Lady said providing alternative high schools to help girls who drop out of school due to pregnancy and other reasons have another chance at education, is a strategy that has worked in Lagos State which can be emulated.

The event organised by the Federal Ministry for Women Affairs in partnership with international organisations including the United Nations Population Fund, UNFPA, Nigeria; and Save the Children International Nigeria, was supported by the Healthy African Girl Foundation.

One of the highlights of the event was the launch of the maiden edition of Akpajima (translated ‘tall, beautiful girl’), a magazine by the Healthy African Girl Foundation.

The special International Day of the Girl Child edition, subtitled “Give the Girl a Voice,” featured a compilation of stories, essays, and poems written by girls between the ages of 10 and 16 about the importance of empowering girls.

Also speaking at the event moderated by a 17-year-old ambassador of the Healthy African Girl Foundation simply identified as Divine, the Convener, The Healthy African Girl Foundation, Dr. Chinekwu Oreh, reiterated the foundation’s commitment towards empowering girls to become the best versions of themselves.

She described the girls’ boldness and confidence during the interactive session with dignitaries and the quality of their stories, poems, and insightful essays in the Akpajima magazine, as a demonstration of their potential.

Shedding more light on the foundation, Oreh said: “The Healthy African Girl Foundation advocates for peer-led interventions for girls and regularly organises training programs on leadership, character, as well as sexual and reproductive health for them.

“These trainings help girls to develop the skills and knowledge they need to make informed decisions about their lives and to become leaders in their communities.

“The foundation has developed various resources that parents, caregivers, and schools can use to empower girls to realise their full potential and take their place in all spheres of influence.

“Our vision and mission align with the theme of the International Day of the Girl Child 2023 which is ‘Invest in Girls’s Rights: Our Leadership, Our Well-being’.”