People not supporting my pet project because I’m Atiku’s wife,Titi Abubakar laments

Titi Abubakar

…says she’s running project with stipends for food from husband

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

Mrs Titi Abubakar,wife of former Vice President and 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP,Atiku Abubakar,has lamented neglect by Nigerians, saying they have refused to support her pet project,Women Trafficking and Child Labour Eradication Foundation, WOTCLEF just because she’s married to the politician and business tycoon.

But she vowed never to be deterred by the development,saying she was determined in her efforts of seeing complete eradication of twin evils of women trafficking and child labour across the globe.

The women tracking and child labour eradication advocate revealed that she has been running the affairs of the foundation she created some 24 years ago with the stipends provided to her for food by her husband.

Mrs Abubakar spoke in Abuja on Saturday evening,in her remarks after being conferred with the Champion 2023 Leadership (Heart of Gold) Award,by Champion Newspapers Limited.

She thanked Champion Newspapers for recognising her relentless efforts in the fight against women trafficking and child labour and according her the award.

She said:”I have been doing this job for 24 years and nobody has ever recognised me. They have not called me for recognition and I said to myself that I’m just doing God’s work, that my reward is in heaven.

” There was a day I put an advert in the newspaper that these children I’m taking care of are not my children but Nigerian children ,that even if it is one Penny,they should all contribute and still nobody contributed anything. They said after all, I’m Atiku’s wife. It is one thing to be married to Atiku and it is another thing to have the passion to do what I’m doing. And because I have the passion for what I was doing,I continued to strive.

“When I was in the Villa,I was feeding these children with government ‘s food and out of government, I’m still taking care of these children.”

She thanked all those working in the foundation, saying they have stood by her even as she doesn’t have so much money for them.

“I have been carrying this crusade for so many years. These people you see working with me,I don’t have so much money to give them but they are working.

“Out children don’t only go through primary schools but secondary and tertiary education. Two of them just returned from Nasarawa,they are graduates now and here I’m still standing strong,”she said.

She recalled how the formation of WOTCLEF led to the establishment of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking Persons,NAPTIP.

Continuing,she said:” I thank you all for coming, especially those that donated, because I have been doing all these all these years with my food money,the stipends my husband is giving me and I’m happy to do it because I’m serving humanity.”

She hailed the organisers for not only recognising her good work but also chosen give her the coveted award .

Hear her:”It is my utmost pleasure and delight to be here today as a recipient of Champion Newspapers’ Leadership Award. I am the champion of champions today. Champion Newspaper, you are the only one that brought me out to come into a gathering like this and for people to donate to my cause and to the Nigerian cause,because these children are not my children and they are all over the country. “

“It is my utmost pleasure and delight to be here today as a recipient of Champion Newspapers’ Leadership Award 2023, being conferred on me today in recognition of my relentless fight against the twin evils of human trafficking and child labour. Through my foundation -WOTCLEF,Women Trafficking and Child Labour Eradication,I want to commend your initiative and organisational efforts which has made it possible for this galaxy of notable men and women in our society to be under this roof today, for this epoch making event. I’m deeply touched and I cannot thank you enough.”

Mrs Abubakar said,”The Champion 2023 Heart of Golf Award has further spurred my determination, inspiration and enthusiasm and motivated me further to pursue this cause to humanity to logical conclusion.”