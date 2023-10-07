Pentagon vows Israel will have ‘what it needs to defend itself’

EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / Smoke rises over Gaza City on October 7, 2023 during Israeli air strikes. – Palestinian militants have begun a “war” against Israel, the country’s defence minister said on October 7 after a barrage of rockets were fired and fighters from the Palestinian enclave infiltrated Israel, a major escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. (Photo by MAHMUD HAMS / AFP)

The Pentagon on Saturday reaffirmed the United States’ “unwavering” commitment to Israel’s right to defend itself and vowed to make sure the key US ally had the means to do so.

“Our commitment to Israel’s right to defend itself remains unwavering,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement, adding that his agency would work “to ensure that Israel has what it needs to defend itself and protect civilians from indiscriminate violence and terrorism.”