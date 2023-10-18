PDP crisis made manipulation of 2023 election easy – Bode George

Bode George

By Ayobami Okerinde

Former Vice Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has claimed that the crisis in the party made it easier for the 2023 elections to be manipulated.

Recall that the candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, is currently challenging the victory of President Tinubu of the APC at the Supreme Court.

Speaking in an interview with Arise TV on Wednesday, he stated that the party was divided into factions, making it easier for the results of the election to be manipulated.

He said, “The real postmortem analysis has to be done behind closed doors and not for public hearing. However, everybody now knows there’s no oneness in our party. It was a divided party, and so the opposition was able to manipulate.

“It’s not a matter of discipline or indiscipline; it is well stated in the constitution of the party; we deviated from it, and we were put straight down; they gave us an uppercut.

“They manipulated the result of the elections, as we can see. What bothered me was that Prof. Yakubu told us that they have gotten a new system, and we are going to use an electronic system. Only to be told on the day that they had a glitch and reverted to the manipulation of the past.

“So, we are in court, and we will see what is going to happen. However, imagine if the party was a solid rock; nobody would ‘cheat’ us.”

Chief George also stated that regardless of the decision of the Supreme Court, the party must be ready for reconciliation to return itself to its glory days.

“I am still hopeful as we head to the Supreme Court, but if a decision is made, we must be prepared to come down state by state to resolve the crisis created before the elections.

“We can disagree, but we must not be disagreeable,” he added.

