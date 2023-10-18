PDP crisis: G-5 governors regroup in Abuja, hold talks with Tinubu

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Nysome Wike -led group of five Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governors made up of four former and one serving governor, held talks with President Bola Tinubu late on Tuesday, Vanguard has learnt.

It was gathered that the meeting was preceded by a meeting held at the Abuja residence of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT Nyesom Wike.

Soon after the meeting, it was gathered that Wike led his former colleagues to meet with President Tinubu, at the Presidential Villa.

Although details of the meeting were sketchy as at the time of filing this report at 10:45 pm, it was gathered that a working relationship between the president and the former governors was what was tabled.

A source privy to the meeting who pleaded anonymity because he was not authorized to speak on the issue said, “The G-5 PDP Governors first met in Wike’s residence for a few hours before heading to the Villa to meet with the president.

“Exact details of what was discussed isn’t available to me at the moment, but from discussions held during the initial meeting at Wike’s residence, it was all about finding accommodation for the former governors in the scheme of things and of course, how they can work together .”

The source noted that it was instructive that the former governors were meeting with President Tinubu barely 24 hours to the commencement of the Imo State PDP governorship campaign in Owerri and the growing tension over the occupant of the seat of party Secretary.

The former Governors who attended the meeting were: Nyesom Wike, immediate past Rivers State Governor and now FCT minister, former Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, former Enugu State Governor, Ifianyi Ugwuanyi, his Abia State counterpart, Okezie Ikpeazu and serving Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde.