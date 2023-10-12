Pastors criticised BBNaija show as ‘immoral’ but quiet over Ilebaye’s N12m tithe – Daddy Freeze

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Media personality Daddy Freeze has called out Nigerian pastors for being silent after Big Brother Naija All Stars winner Ilebaye Odiniya revealed plans to pay her tithe from the N120 million cash reward.

Ilebaye had in a response to a fan’s query regarding what she would do first if she receives the prize money revealed that she will pay her tithe to God.

She said: “Once the N120 million gets to my account, I won’t buy anything; I will give my tithe to God to thank him for the grace he gave me.”

Reacting to Ilebaye’s plan, Daddy Freeze pointed out that many clerics who condemned the reality show are yet to comment on the plan made by the winner to tithe from the prize money.

He wrote on his Facebook page, “Many pastors say Big Brother na immoral show… Ilebaye bring N12m tithe from N120m prize money, everybody quiet. Mammon is the God most of them worship.”