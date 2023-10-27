Pastor Chris holds finale of October’s healing streams

The Grand Finale of Fiesta of Superlative Miracles with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome will indeed be a grand fiesta of the enduring love and grace of God toward humanity.

Billions of participants from around the world immersed in the life-defining experience as they bask in the overwhelming glory of God’s presence transmitted in over 6,000 known languages, are connected now in expectation of the supernatural touch of God Almighty as the man of God Pastor Chris Oyakhilome is set to heal the sick, infirm and afflicted.

The second session of the largest healing crusade of the century which held yesterday was marked by illuminating insights into the Word, dynamic blessings, and incredible miracles of healing and salvation, surpassing even the superlative achievements of the first day.

The power of God was overwhelming flowing through all and setting as many as are in bondage of all sorts free from all their afflictions.

The deaf, the dumb, blind, crippled, and infirm, oppressed, and despondent, both onsite and online from all parts of the world who connected to the healing centres, got instant healing and released from their vegetating yokes.

In awe, they demonstrated their new state by doing all they couldn’t do before, as thanking God for setting them free.

If Day One was glorious, Day Two was simply phenomenal. But the grand finale which is presently ongoing promises to be the grandest and promises to unleash uncommon grace, healings, blessings, and testimonies upon all in ways the world has never seen.

During yesterday’s event, the Director of the Healing School, Pastor Deola Phillips, encouraged the global audience to embrace their healing.

She said: “Your moment of healing has come! Live again! The Spirit says to you, be healed!” Senior ministers of the Healing School were to later join her on set to prepare attendees for their moment of encounter with the spirit by sharing some impactful testimonies from the previous day.

Among the many striking testimonies shared was that of Keyomina, who was diagnosed with a compressed spine and slipped disc in the neck and abdomen and, within five months, underwent three surgeries and had to wear a cervical collar for support after that. This affected all movement in her upper body. She could neither kneel nor stand or move her neck in any direction. The enforced dependency took a considerable toll on her life as she had to depend on family and aid to eat, sleep, or carry out the most basic of functions.

She was brought to a healing centre near her in the United States of America, riddled with pain on day one, but as the man of God, Pastor Chris, prayed for the sick, she felt the power of God in her spine and got up! Before long, she could move her neck, stand, and walk without aid.

The peoples’ faith soared higher as they engaged in another rousing session of intense prayer and worship.

Evangelist Eddy Owase, the renowned host of the popular show “Real Miracles Today”, took the stage shortly after to anchor Live testifiers from prior programme editions as they recounted their healing miracles and the joyful realities of their present health in Christ. Christiana Eamas from the United Kingdom, Kenzhekul from Kyrgyzstan, and Pastor Mattew from South Africa were among others who came as living proofs of the dependability and potency of the Word of God.

Amidst a supremely charged atmosphere of reverential worship to God Almighty, the man of God, Pastor Chris, came on. Full of love and great insight, he averred, “The Lord loves us so much; he’s given us everything. Best of all, he gave us his Name, and in his Name, we can do anything.

Wielding the power of the Name of Jesus Christ, he then cast out the devil, healed the sick, and eradicated demons of darkness and diseases. In no time at all, many got their healing worldwide. As a result, wheelchairs, crutches, and braces of all kinds were spontaneously discarded by their previous owners gave and dedicated their lives to Jesus Christ.

Addressing all connected, Pastor Chris declared that Christianity wasn’t a religion but a relationship with God, for which the Lord Jesus gave his life so that we might have. He avowed that “The simplest definition of Christianity is Christ in you. When you receive Christ, you no longer live in shame or suffer reproach, but a live a life of glory. Further emphasizing God’s desire to see all man healthy, he stated, “the scripture records in John 17: 23 (KJV) that God loves you as much as He loves Jesus. If that is true, you will never be sick again. Make up your mind to never be sick, poor, or broke in your life ever again.

One of the many breathtaking miracles recorded on Day 2, includes that of Angelo Azenor, of Turks and Caicos Islands, who testified excitedly, saying, “I received healing from the severe pain of a spinal cord injury as Pastor ministered to the sick tonight. I am so elated. The pain is gone today, and I am so amazed. Glory to God. Thank you, Pastor Chris!

Similarly, Miss Maria Eugenia Rendon suffered from migraine headaches for the past three weeks and had no feeling on the left side of her body. She couldn’t move her body without great difficulty. While Pastor Chris was praying for the sick, Maria received her healing in the United States of America. Now she can move freely, and the migraine headache is gone.

In Chad, 32-year-old Noudjikouambaye Ecelyne, was suffering from stomachache and intense body pain. As the Pastor prayed for the sick last night, she felt like someone put ice in her stomach, and suddenly the intense pain was gone entirely.

It was indeed a night of illumination and the release of new graces! Posterity may never be able to accurately quantify the impact and testimonies wrought worldwide since the event’s inception.

The Live service ended with the man of God enjoining participants to “Get ready, tomorrow, as always, I am going to pray for your country and family. Inform your family members. It’s important, so make sure you are part of it”.