Passport Office: How we broke jinx, changed narratives, by Tunji-Ojo

In a remarkable feat, the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to addressing the passport backlog issue plaguing the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS).

Within three weeks of assuming office, 204, 332 passports have been cleared nationwide, thanks to a relentless effort by the Ministry of Interior, NIS, and dedicated stakeholders.

This remarkable achievement began with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s charge to Minister Tunji-Ojo: “Change the narratives surrounding passport applications and collections; Nigerians have had enough of this problem.”

The Minister’s response was swift, aligning perfectly with Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Tunji-Ojo shared his strategy for success, revealing that NIS personnel worked tirelessly with three shifts per day, including weekends, to meet the September 7 deadline.

Furthermore, service providers for NIS were called upon to enhance their printing capacities, particularly in regions with a higher passport backlog.

While the initial deadline was two weeks, the Minister expressed his sincere apologies for delivering on it in three weeks.

The priority was to ensure that 204, 332 Nigerians, whose data had been captured, would not have to wait endlessly for their passports. Significant efforts were concentrated on key passport offices in Ikeja, Alausa, Ikoyi, Ibadan and Abuja.

Tunji-Ojo commended the NIS Acting Comptroller General, Mrs. Wura-Ola Adepoju, for her proactive responses under pressure.

He emphasized the need for reforms within NIS and announced a forthcoming initiative enabling Nigerians to upload supporting documents, including passport photos, online to the Immigration Service by December.

This swift and commendable action signifies a new era of efficient passport services for Nigerians and aligns perfectly with Tinubu’s commitment to a “talk and do” administration.

Tunji-Ojo’s dedication and effective leadership deserve our applause, promising a brighter future for passport applicants nationwide.